Major Undertaker return teased after 8 months during SmackDown but with a twist

The Undertaker was last seen on WWE TV back on the 30th anniversary of RAW - interacting with the late Bray Wyatt in an incredible segment. He will seemingly return to WWE TV with a twist because it isn't on RAW or SmackDown.

As you may know, this Tuesday's episode of NXT will be MUST-SEE. For one, John Cena and Paul Heyman will be there, Cody Rhodes will make an announcement, and NXT legend Asuka will face up-and-comer Roxxane Perez. We didn't even mention NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch yet.

The rumors turned out to be true about The Undertaker possibly appearing. On an ad during SmackDown promoting NXT, there was a gong sound in the end - an obvious tease of The Phenom's debut appearance on the brand.

As we said, it was rumored, but the report was restricted to the fact that he will be in Orlando on Tuesday to visit the Performance Center and be there for the NXT tapings.

That wasn't a guarantee that The Undertaker would appear on NXT. It's still not guaranteed, but the gong seems to be a big indicator that he will be appearing to stack up the show further.

Having main roster stars has been a successful strategy for NXT, with Becky Lynch making a difference in the ratings alone. They will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, where Adam "Edge" Copeland makes his in-ring debut for the company.

Do you think the Hall of Famer will come to NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

