Major update on absent WWE star; last wrestled 1662 days ago

Titus O'Neil made a surprise appearance on this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. He appeared on the show as part of the audience.
O'Neil recently revealed that he was still with WWE and could wrestle under the right circumstances. The former Tag Team Champion's last match came on the November 9, 2020, episode of RAW, where he faced Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.
According to Fightful, Titus O'Neil is still affiliated with the Stamford-based promotion. He is not expected to wrestle anytime soon, but he has said that he may lace up his boots for the right storyline. O'Neil's appearance on RAW was to promote his upcoming Peacock dating series, King's Court. It is going to be a spinoff of Peacock's original Queen's Court series.
Titus O'Neil was one of the most entertaining in-ring performers in the company during his full-time wrestling career. Fans will seemingly love to see him wrestle again in the Stamford-based promotion.
JBL comments on scary Royal Rumble moment involving Titus O'Neil in WWE
WWE hosted Greatest Royal Rumble in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2018. It featured a 50-man Royal Rumble match. During the contest, Titus O'Neil was involved in a scary bump while trying to enter the ring. While O'Neil didn't get hurt, the unplanned incident became one of the most replayed moments in the company's history.
JBL recently appeared on an episode of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass. During the chat, he talked about O'Neil's bump, which seemed very scary to many.
"Oh, I'm thinking he is so lucky he didn't get hurt bad there. There are poles underneath that ring, and he happened to hit a place that didn't have one. I mean, he hits one, he breaks whatever he hits. He was going so fast. So, he was just incredibly lucky. And then after he realized he got lucky, it was pretty funny." [From 18:52 onwards]
The 50-man bout was won by Braun Strowman, who last eliminated Big Cass to reign supreme.