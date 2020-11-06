Major update on Davey Boy Smith Jr's future

In his tenure with Major League Wrestling, Davey Boy Smith Jr. has been highly impressive so far. With the former MLW World Tag Team Champion set to return to the promotion for The Restart on November 18, reports have suggested that Davey Boy has been attracting interest from multiple promotions.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Davey Boy Smith Jr. has been in the sights of Tony Khan. The AEW President has reportedly expressed his interest in signing Smith after Chris Jericho's recent Halloween party. It has also been said that WWE is open to bringing back the former Hart Dynasty member.

Great time seeing my old pal @IAmJericho for a proper Halloween Blast and watching Fozzy live 🎵🎵😎🤘🤘🎃 pic.twitter.com/KQM0Ux3bT1 — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) November 2, 2020

Other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling, have been keeping tabs on Davey Boy Smith Jr. and are interested in bringing him in. Smith, who returns to MLW later this month, could be in for his final storyline with the company, as he is looking to seek revenge on MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu.

As things stand, reports have also claimed that The Bulldog could choose to re-sign with MLW. The former WWE Superstar seemingly doesn't have any preferences and will make a business-wise decision.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. in WWE and career after that

Nice Hart Dynasty catch up with Sushi and Korean BBQ 🍗😋🍣🥢❤️👍🐲🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ptSfsHGr6 — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) September 20, 2020

During his time with WWE, Davey Boy Smith Jr. was mostly known for his run as Tyson Kidd's tag team partner. The pair won the WWE and the World Tag Team Championships on one occasion each and had quite a formidable run together as a tag team. Smith was eventually released from his WWE contract in 2011.

Following his run with the company, Davey Boy Smith Jr. made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling as a member of Minoru Suzuki's Suzuki Gun faction. During his time with the group, Davey Boy Smith formed a tag team with Lance Archer known as the Killer Elite Squad. A five-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, Smith and Archer dominated the tag team scene in NJPW and signing with AEW could lead to a reunion between the pair.

As things stand, Davey Boy Smith Jr's current goal is to get back at Jacob Fatu as the former prepares for his MLW return.