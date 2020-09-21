Major update on James Storm's current status

'Cowboy' James Storm has been engaged in the pro wrestling business for well over two decades. Mostly known for his work with TNA, Storm has competed for major promotions, including WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and the latest being the National Wrestling Alliance. However, according to a report from Fightful, James Storm is reportedly no longer under contract with NWA, as his contract had expired earlier in the year and 'Cowboy' is currently a free agent.

James Storm made his NWA debut shortly after Billy Corgan had purchased the promotion and the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion started competing for NWA on a regular basis. One of Storm's significant accomplishments with the promotion was winning the NWA National Heavyweight Championship from Colt Cabana, which the former won after unsuccessfully challenging Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Interestingly enough, in January of 2020, at the NWA Hard Times PPV, James Storm and his tag team partner Eli Drake won the NWA World Tag Team Championship. And Storm is currently in possession of the title, despite the expiration of his contract.

With James Storm currently being a free agent, the former TNA veteran is now allowed to work with some of the biggest promotions in the world and a return to WWE could also be on the cards for the former NXT star. It is also to be noted that several names from NWA have jumped ship from the promotion to AEW, including the likes of Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks. Reigning NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa too has been making regular appearances for the promotion.

James Storm's legacy in the pro wrestling world

During his time in TNA, James Storm was mostly known for his work as a tag team player, alongside Bobby Roode. The duo, together known as Beer Money, are former five-time TNA World Tag Team Champions. Through TNA's working relationship with NJPW, the pair also competed in The Land of the Rising Sun against the likes of Karl Anderson, Tetsuya Naito, among other notable names.

Last I heard he was leaving a golds with a bag of MONEY. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/8wCJ1IAf9r — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) September 17, 2020

In 2015, James Storm made his way over to WWE and worked a few tapings, defeating the likes of Danny Burch and Adam Rose. James Storm eventually opted not to sign with WWE and made his return to TNA. It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the veteran James Storm and if AEW possibly decides to add another 'Cowboy' to their ranks or not.