Major update on Natalya's career revealed during WrestleMania 41 Weekend

Natalya is riding high after a big WrestleMania Weekend win at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event, put on by GCW. The veteran superstar has been a part of several non-WWE happenings of late, and now there's another significant achievement on the list. The announcement was just made ahead of WrestleMania Night Two.

The Queen of Harts defeated Miyu Yamashita at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII on Thursday night in front of a raucous crowd hosted by GCW. Natalya then brawled with NWA World Women's Champion Kenzie Paige after the match. This is notable as she was previously announced for NWA's Crockett Cup on May 17.

Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM has become a premier brand in the wrestling media space. Bubba Ray Dudley and Mark Henry are among the affiliated legends. Natalya has now been announced as a new host for the show.

"IT’S OFFICIAL [siren emoji x 2] Natalya is your NEWEST HOST of Busted Open!!! [fire emoji] [heart emoji] #wwe #wrestling #wrestlemania," wrote Busted Open.

Check out the announcement below:

Natalya has worked several WWE Main Event matches in 2025 so far. She has wins over Isla Dawn, Sonya Deville, and Alba Fyre. She also has losses to Zoey Stark and Ivy Nile on WWE's secondary show that airs every Thursday on Peacock.

