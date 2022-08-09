Major update on Omos' WWE status amid his current absence - Reports

WWE Superstar Omos has been absent from WWE Television since his last appearance on the July 18th episode of Monday Night RAW.

In recent months, The Nigerian Giant has cemented his place in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Riddle on the June 20th episode of Monday Night RAW. However, he was unable to capture the briefcase at the premium live event.

In a recent report from Fightful Select, it was revealed that the RAW Superstar is still in touch with the company and will return once the creative team comes up with a plan for him.

As of now, though, there are no current plans for the 27-year-old star despite Triple H being in charge of creative.

Bill Apter spoke about the possibility of Omos joining The Street Profits

Hall of Famer Bill Apter discussed the probability of Omos joining the legendary stable, The Street Profits.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Apter mentioned that the WWE Universe would go berserk if The Nigerian Giant decides to join forces with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

The veteran did add that he did not like the 27-year-old's match against Dawkins on the July 18 episode of Monday Night RAW.

In continuation, Apter said that the former RAW Tag Team Champion should betray his current partner, MVP.

"First of all, what's wrong with this whole picture is you never have someone the size of an Omos even nearly getting knocked down. You really can't. I would love to see him as a fan favorite. I think people would go crazy over this guy. Turn his back on MVP and the whole bit. Maybe hook up with the Street Profits, who know, become their friends. But I just think again, just like the girls' match, this match was all over the place," Apter said.

Under what circumstances would you like to see The Nigerian Giant return to the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi