Major update on Pete Dunne's WWE contract status - Reports

In what is obviously excellent news for WWE NXT, Pete Dunne will remain part of the company for many years to come.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE sources have confirmed to him that Pete Dunne has signed a new three-year contract. A deal that was offered to him by Triple H before his health problems arose.

WWE has made a significant long term re-signing happen for one talent.



WWE has lost quite a few talents to All Elite Wrestling as of late, but Pete Dunne won't be one of them as The Bruiserweight has signed a new contract to remain with the company.

Pete Dunne could win the NXT Championship soon

With Pete Dunne locked in with WWE for the next three years, all eyes now turn to the fatal four-way match later on tonight for the debut of NXT 2.0 as Pete Dunne will face Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight, and Tommaso Ciampa for the vacated NXT Championship.

Over the weekend, Samoa Joe vacated the NXT Championship over an unspecified injury. There is no timeframe for Joe's return, but a lot of fans want to see a match between Joe and Pete Dunne in the future. This would most likely happen sooner rather than later if the Bruiserweight wins the NXT Championship for the first time later tonight.

While we know NXT will see several changes tonight, knowing someone like Pete Dunne will be sticking around for the next few years restores some hope within the WWE Universe that the former black and gold brand won't be changing as drastically as we once thought. We'll find out soon enough.

Are you happy to hear that Pete Dunne has signed his new WWE contract? Do you think he will win the NXT Championship tonight? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

