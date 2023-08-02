Major update on potential Randy Orton return at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has been sidelined with injury for an extended period of time, last competing on Friday Night SmackDown in May of last year. Today, a new report has revealed both the latest on Orton's health and his potential status for this year's SummerSlam event.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Randy Orton is not currently being factored into WWE's creative plans and is not yet medically cleared. However, the outlet does note that The Viper is determined to make a return to the squared circle.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton



A wild 20-year ride with much, much more to come. #OrtonWeek twitter.com/WWE/status/151… Feels weird to “celebrate” myself, but throughout the week I’ve read your messages and posts and am truly humbled.A wild 20-year ride with much, much more to come. #WWERaw

Fightful reports that Orton's doctors have advised him to not return to in-ring action. Specifically due to the fact that the remedy for Orton's injury was lower back fusion surgery. Something that is reportedly not typically seen when it comes to professional wrestlers.

The outlet remarked further that despite these warnings, Orton wants to get back in front of the WWE Universe and has been working out ferociously in the meantime. It should be noted however that Orton has reportedly not begun "bumping" or hitting the ropes as of yet.

The outlet also directly inquired about Randy Orton's status for SummerSlam weekend, with a source from inside the company stating that it shouldn't be expected.

WWE Superstar Chad Gable recently spoke about his time working with Randy Orton

Last month in an edition of After the Bell, Chad Gable recalled the now famous Spelling Bee segment with Alpha Academy and RK-Bro on Monday Night RAW in January of last year.

Gable spoke about Randy Orton's professionalism, and dedication to his character, despite the over-the-top nature of the segment.

"Everybody puts Randy over. I've done it before, I know, he's the greatest of all time. But man, playing off of him in the ring. There was one moment specifically, I remember. It was after the spelling bee when they got the best of us. I spelled a word wrong and Randy challenged me to a match. I looked in his eyes and he was so in the moment, like in character but in the moment. He was screaming at me like he's challenging Chad Gable. The veins in his neck and his eyes were bloodshot from screaming at me. There was sweat dripping down. It was so surreal. He looked so pumped to go into this match. He was so invested in this storyline." [16:58 - 17:45]

When do you think The Viper will return to a WWE ring? Do you think there's a possibility he could come back at SummerSlam? Let us know all of your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.