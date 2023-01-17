Major update regarding WWE sale involving Triple H and Stephanie McMahon - Reports

Upon returning to WWE, Vince McMahon made it clear that he was intent on selling the company. Recent reports have indicated that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon opposed the idea. However, that may not be the case.

Triple H recently held a meeting prior to SmackDown wherein he claimed that it would take a long time for a sale to come to fruition, while adding that he is still in charge of creative.

Speaking during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are neither opposed to a potential sale nor championing it.

"One of them [the various stories about a WWE sale] was they were opposed to a sale. From what I am told, Paul and Stephanie, they are not opposed to a sale, and they knew that at some those Vince's shares [he's the majority shareholder of B-class stock] were an albatross, and at some point, somebody had to get rid of those shares anyway or Vince would take over" Meltzer said.

He continued:

"So, they were not like saying we have to sell. It's Vince who pretty much made that call because of the timing, and maybe, again, he's farther along the Saudi deal, which is maybe where those rumors came from. And knew the timing and everything like that because he jumped in for the sale. Anyways, it's not like they are opposed to a sale. It's not like they champion the sale, either. They were, either way [about it]". [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

You can read more about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon potentially starting their own wrestling business here.

Under whose ownership will WWE be in the not-too-distant future?

While Stephanie McMahon resigned from her post as co-CEO of WWE, Triple H and his wife may have reasons of their own to support Vince McMahon's decision to sell the Stamford-based company.

Speculations suggest that McMahon’s return to WWE might have a significant impact on the current work environment. It was made very clear in the meeting before SmackDown last week that Mr. McMahon’s return is not in a creative sense.

Vince McMahon, however, has amended the company's bylaws to say that no media rights deals can be approved without the majority shareholder’s consent. Since he is the majority shareholder, he can play the situation however he wants.

It remains to be seen under whose leadership the Stamford-based company will be in a few months' time. The term "game-changer" is often thrown around a lot, but it is most appropriate here, as everything could change if WWE is sold.

Will Triple H be fired? Read more on the situation here.

