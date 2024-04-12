Major update on The Rock's future matches in WWE - Reports

It has recently been reported that The Rock's future match might take place at the next WrestleMania premium live event.

At this year's WrestleMania XL, The Brahma Bull teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes. The event showcased some of the legends of the business including The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

Ahead of the main event bout, The American Nightmare made an entrance alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and the showdown began. After interferences from Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, and the aforementioned icons, Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes Trinity to pick up the win.

It has recently been reported that The Brahma Bull might make his appearance in the next WrestleMania, and might get involved in a match with Cody Rhodes. Although it is not confirmed yet, it might be the plan for the upcoming Show of Shows:

"From what we’re told, this is very much a long-term thing. There is no planned date for Rock to return for a match, but it’s been talked about next year’s Mania.Originally he wanted to come back and work with Reigns, but obviously based on everything that went down, the singles title match with Rhodes is the bigger match right now. As things stand right now, he may work a match later this year but that is not a lock. He would prefer to work with Rhodes in the main event of next year’s Mania, and as we’ve seen, he is generally going to get what he wants. That would seem to lock Rhodes in for at least a one-year title reign. We are told is that isn’t a lock, but Johnson would prefer it."(H/T- WON)

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shared his honest opinion on working with The Rock

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shared his honest opinion on working with The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

In an interview on The Ringer, The Visionary opened up about his bout with The American Nightmare. He also stated how unbelievable it was for him to have a match with the legends of the industry including Rhodes, Reigns, and The Brahma Bull:

“I truly can’t believe that we’re sitting here talking about a tag match, where I’m teaming with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania." (H/T: The Ringer)

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Seth Rollins in the near future.

Addicted to trivia? You'll love this! Get ready for the Grandest Quiz of Them All! Check it out here 👉

Poll : Do you think The Rock will return to WWE in the near future? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion