Major update on WWE Legend Kane's wrestling future

WWE Legend Kane recently opened up about his in-ring future and confirmed that he is no longer in favor of taking bumps.

The Big Red Machine's last wrestling assignment happened at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where he entered at #18 and spent under two minutes in the men's match.

Kane also appeared at SummerSlam 2022 to announce the event's attendance figures in Nashville, Tennessee. The Hall of Famer seemingly ended his run as an active competitor several years ago to focus on life in politics, and he might never return for another match.

While speaking to The Right View, Kane alluded to possibly suffering a serious injury if he wrestles again and is not pushing for another run in the squared circle. Kane noted that he will continue to be involved with WWE, as seen recently at SummerSlam, as he still enjoys contributing to the business. Here's what Glenn Jacobs had to say about his in-ring status:

"Yeah, I actually don't do that much anymore. I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," admitted Kane. "But yes, I still do things occasionally. For instance, WWE recently had SummerSlam, which is WWE's second biggest event of the year at Nashville at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play, and I announced the attendance for the evening. It's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it." [H/t Fightful]

Kane on how he has utilized the fame from being a WWE Superstar

Kane officially began his career in politics in 2017, and as time passed, his wrestling responsibilities gradually took a backseat. However, the former WWE Champion is still a prevalent figure in and outside professional wrestling and explained how he has used his fame for all the right causes.

The Mayor of Knox County has been rewarded for his efforts in recent years as he was re-elected in 2022 and continues to positively influence the people in his community.

Kane added:

"Also, I think I'm able to do some pretty good things in the mayor's office because of that because of the fame that that has brought. I have a leg up sometimes when I need to get something done in here, and I know who to talk to. I know this person is a wrestling fan, so I can reach out to him. So I try to use that for the best benefit of the people of Knox County through my role as mayor as well."

What is your favorite moment from Kane's iconic career? Share it in the comments section below.

