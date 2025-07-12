Major upset takes place on WWE SmackDown; former AEW champion pinned by R-Truth

In what turned out to be a major upset, R-Truth pinned a former AEW champion on SmackDown.

R-Truth has shown a more vicious and unpredictable side to himself ever since his feud with John Cena. He even cut off his hair and called himself Ron Killings. Truth also attacked Kit Wilson on the June 20 episode of SmackDown ahead of the latter's match against Aleister Black. This did not please Black, who confronted the 53-year-old about getting involved in his business. Damian Priest also tried to smooth things over between them, but that didn't work as the former AEW World Trios Champion attacked Truth the following week.

Last week on the blue brand, Damian Priest informed Aleister Black that he would face Truth in a singles match this week. During their bout, the former 24/7 Champion was able to hold his own against Black. He even went to grab a steel chair, but the former AEW star stopped him. Aleister then tried to use the chair, but the referee snuffed that out. This distraction allowed Truth to pick up the win via a rollup. Black was surprised at the outcome and went after Truth.

It will be interesting to see if Aleister Black will get a rematch against R-Truth after tonight's upset.

