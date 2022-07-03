Major upset at WWE Money in the Bank following Liv Morgan's cash-in

After winning the contract earlier tonight, Liv Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey to capture the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Natalya and Ronda Rousey have had a grueling and long rivalry on their road to Money in the Bank. Since both women were former friends, their feud was taken to another level when it became personal by attacking each other's families.

Ronda and Natalya's match ended when the latter tried to apply the Sharpshooter but was countered by the champion. Rousey then locked in the ankle lock and forced The Queen of Harts to tap out.

Just as The Baddest Woman on the Planet was regaining her composure after a hard-fought match, Ms. Money in the Bank rushed to officially cash in her contract.

After Rousey and Morgan's match was made official, Ronda put Liv in an ankle lock, but the latter managed to escape. The challenger quickly pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Following the match, the two superstars hugged. Rousey soon left the ring as Liv Morgan celebrated her first title win in WWE.

