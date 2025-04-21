Major WrestleMania 41 rematch to happen soon, according to veteran Bill Apter

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 21, 2025 02:31 GMT
We could see a big rematch (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)
We could see a big rematch (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)

According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, one of the crucial WrestleMania 41 title matches will likely be run back, and we could see a huge rematch happening soon on WWE television.

When commenting on the Women's Tag Team Championship match, where the returning Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria dethroned Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, long-time wrestling journalist and veteran Bill Apter had a comment to make.

According to Bill Apter, we could see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line again in a rematch very soon. He said:

"Becky Lynch was Lyra Valkyria's role model, so to speak. I think there'll be a rematch in store. I'd give this match a 6/10. Pretty decent match and good to see Becky Lynch come back."
Quite a few fans were critical on social media of Becky Lynch, who replaced Bayley. It should be noted that Bayley's attacker is still not known, with Liv Morgan and Rodriguez being suspects, as they were in the Jade Cargill attack several months ago.

However, it leaves the door open for Becky Lynch to possibly be Bayley's attacker and the person responsible for her missing WrestleMania 41.

Bayley wasn't actually legitimately injured, but she was pulled out of WrestleMania regardless.

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

