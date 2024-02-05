Major wrestling promotion parts ways with 66-year-old veteran in a surprising turn of events

Japanese wrestling promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has confirmed the departure of Rossy Ogawa.

STARDOM was founded in September 2010 by Ogawa, Fuka Kakimoto, and Nanae Takahashi. Rossy Ogawa has been quite influential in the rise of women's wrestling in Japan.

A statement from STARDOM confirmed the departure of Ogawa. The statement also mentioned that the 66-year-old "poached many STARDOM players and staff."

"Since 2019, our company has entered into a contract with Rossy Ogawa, the founder of Stardom, and has appointed him as an executive producer and outsourced work related to Stardom. However, we would like to inform you that we have come to know that he has poached many Stardom players and staff, and we have decided to cancel this contract. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. As a company, we will continue to aim for the further development of Stardom, and the players and staff will continue to work together to deliver excitement to all the fans, so we will continue to receive the same compliments as before. I am very fortunate," read the statement (via Google translate).

Taking to Twitter/X, STARDOM also confirmed the same.

STARDOM was sold to Bushiroad in 2019, who also owns New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

