Major wrestling star teases WWE return to defend Bloodline member against Rhea Ripley

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently sent a warning message to Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator has been taking a leading role in The Judgment Day's business as of late. She recently confronted The Bloodline's Wiseman Paul Heyman on SmackDown and negotiated an alliance between their two stables. When Heyman insisted on getting Roman Reigns' approval, Ripley demanded that he acknowledge her in a threatening tone. She also teased war between the two stables if he did not listen to her.

On a recent episode of her Trash Talk podcast, Madusa, a former member of Heyman's Dangerous Alliance stable in WCW, addressed Ripley's confrontation with The Wiseman. She teased returning to WWE to defend her former leader.

"B**ch, you walk in his face you're talking... You know, this the first Paul Heyman's girl by the way. I am the original Paul Heyman girl. And if you get into Paul's face, let me tell you this Director of Covert Operations still got her sh*t. You know, you maybe thicker, you may have, you know, your f**king, I don't know, your gang with you or whatever but sh*t don't get up in Paul's face," she said. [From 34:14 to 34:45]

Madusa last competed in WWE in 2018

Despite initially retiring from in-ring competition in 2000, Hall of Famer Madusa returned to the WWE ring in 2018 to compete in the 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution. However, she was eliminated by Nia Jax.

The 60-year-old recently revealed on her Trash Talk podcast that she was warned Jax would injure her.

"I just had my total knee replacement. I was only 7 months in and I was in a Battle Royal and that's when Nia Jax threw me over the top rope. Everyone's like, 'Oh my God! She's gonna rip your leg off.' And I'm like, 'I'm not f***ing scared of her. She's gonna be fine with me. If not, I will f*** her up.' It was fine. Her and I were laughing and she's like, 'I got you.' And I'm like, 'I'm not scared. I can protect myself. I'm all right. I'm only going over the top rope. So, yeah, it's okay,'" she said. [From 15:58 to 16:33]

