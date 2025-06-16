  • home icon
  Major WWE announcement confirmed during show

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jun 16, 2025 03:42 GMT
WWE HQ
WWE is continuing to make groundbreaking announcements. (source: WWE.com)

A major WWE announcement was just confirmed. This happened during a recent show.

Over the past few years, World Wrestling Entertainment has made many major moves. The company has hosted more events outside the United States and has even changed SummerSlam to occur over two nights. Additionally, the sports entertainment juggernaut has allowed some of its wrestlers to compete outside the promotion and has formed a strong partnership with TNA over the past 18 months.

If that wasn't enough, Triple H announced that the Stamford-based promotion has purchased the popular Mexican promotion AAA during WrestleMania 41. Since then, the company has hosted Worlds Collide, featuring stars from AAA, such as Mr. Iguana and El Hijo del Vikingo, along with WWE stars like Chad Gable and Ethan Page.

Tonight, AAA hosted its biggest show of the year, Triplemania Regia, featuring Los Garza (Angel and Berto), who won the AAA World Tag Team Championship. During the show, AAA confirmed that WWE SuperShow Mexico will take place in Mexico City and Monterrey on July 26 and 27, respectively. However, it is still not known whether this will be a PLE show or if it will include wrestlers from AAA and World Wrestling Entertainment.

It will be interesting to see who will compete at SuperShow Mexico.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

