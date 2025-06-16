Major WWE announcement confirmed during show

A major WWE announcement was just confirmed. This happened during a recent show.

Over the past few years, World Wrestling Entertainment has made many major moves. The company has hosted more events outside the United States and has even changed SummerSlam to occur over two nights. Additionally, the sports entertainment juggernaut has allowed some of its wrestlers to compete outside the promotion and has formed a strong partnership with TNA over the past 18 months.

If that wasn't enough, Triple H announced that the Stamford-based promotion has purchased the popular Mexican promotion AAA during WrestleMania 41. Since then, the company has hosted Worlds Collide, featuring stars from AAA, such as Mr. Iguana and El Hijo del Vikingo, along with WWE stars like Chad Gable and Ethan Page.

Tonight, AAA hosted its biggest show of the year, Triplemania Regia, featuring Los Garza (Angel and Berto), who won the AAA World Tag Team Championship. During the show, AAA confirmed that WWE SuperShow Mexico will take place in Mexico City and Monterrey on July 26 and 27, respectively. However, it is still not known whether this will be a PLE show or if it will include wrestlers from AAA and World Wrestling Entertainment.

It will be interesting to see who will compete at SuperShow Mexico.

