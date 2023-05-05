Major WWE Backlash 2023 match could show everyone why Cody Rhodes lost at WrestleMania, according to veteran

Cody Rhodes' match against Brock Lesnar could show everyone why he lost at WrestleMania 39, according to Teddy Long.

Just when it looked like Cody Rhodes would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, WWE pulled a swerve and had Reigns retain his title. Since then, fans and critics have weighed in on the company's decision to have Reigns retain his title at the biggest show of the year. WWE veteran Teddy Long is now the latest to weigh in on this topic.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Teddy Long opened up about Rhodes' monumental loss at WrestleMania and said that it wasn't the right time for him to win the title.

"There's a time for everything," Long explained. "A lot of the wrestling fans, they don't understand this is based on timing. Sometime it's not the right time to put the belt on somebody. You have to wait a little bit, build something, make a story, get something to work there and then put the belt on him."

Long further stated that Rhodes' match against Brock Lesnar at Backlash will show everyone why they didn't put the title on him at WrestleMania.

"I don't know what their plans are with Cody," Long said, noting that whatever decision is made with him is likely made for a reason. "I guarantee that maybe even the people that didn't like that decision probably as this thing moves on with Cody and Brock they'll see why they didn't do it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Cody Rhodes will be on SmackDown this week

Although Rhodes is currently in a feud with Brock Lesnar and both men are RAW Superstars, the American Nightmare is currently being advertised for a SmackDown appearance this week.

WWE made the official announcement via their Twitter handle. However, at the time of writing this article, it is unclear what role Cody Rhodes will play on the blue brand this week. Maybe he will confront his recent rival Roman Reigns to let him know that he still has his sights on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Whatever the reason for Rhodes' presence on SmackDown, it will definitely be entertaining to hear what he has to say before his big match at Backlash.

Do you think Cody will defeat Brock Lesnar at Backlash? Sound off in the comments section.

