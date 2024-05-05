Major WWE botch at Backlash means championship result could be reversed 

WWE Backlash: France felt like WrestleMania to fans in Lyon, France and they ensured that the WWE Superstars in attendance were given the welcome they deserved.

While Backlash wasn't expected to be the biggest event of the year, the show was solid, aside from the Women's Tag Team Championship match. The title changed hands after Bianca Belair pinned Asuka following a KOD on Kairi Sane, but at the time, Asuka wasn't technically legal.

The referee appeared to lose focus on the match mid-way through and at one point, he told Sane she wasn't legal and she then tagged out to Asuka, which would have made her legal, but instead, Asuka came in and became the illegal star.

Later in the match, Sane tagged out to Asuka, then delivered the InSane Elbow from the top rope, only to be rolled up when she wasn't the legal person, but the referee still counted. By the end of the match, it became pretty clear that the referee had no idea who was the legal person. Many fans pointed out that the title change shouldn't stand since the legality of the star pinned was in doubt.

Bianca Belair claims she is now done with The Kabuki Warriors on WWE SmackDown

While Bianca Belair recently noted that she is done with The Kabuki Warriors and Damage CTRL, that may not be the case since the video footage proves that the duo deserve a rematch.

WWE seemingly got rid of rematch clauses a long time ago, but it seems that on SmackDown, they could show evidence that this wasn't a legal pin and could be handed a rematch. The Kabuki Warriors could push Nick Aldis to make it clear that the referee's decision shouldn't stand.

The referee clearly stopped watching the tags after he called out Sane, which meant that almost no one in the ring knew who was legal and who wasn't, leading to the pin being confused.