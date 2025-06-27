Major WWE championship match ends in massive brawl on SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Published Jun 27, 2025 19:56 GMT
SmackDown aired live from Saudi Arabia today. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Street Profits defended the WWE Tag Team Championships on tonight's episode of SmackDown in Saudi Arabia. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins captured the titles by defeating #DIY earlier this year.

The Street Profits defended their titles against The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis tonight on the blue brand. #DIY and Los Garzas were ringside for the match, along with Uncle Howdy.

During the tag team match, the action spilled out of the ring, and Angelo Dawkins shoved Dexter Lumis onto Los Garzas. Angel and Humberto responded by attacking Angelo Dawkins, causing the match to end via disqualification.

A wild brawl then broke out among the SmackDown tag team division, with Fraxiom and Motor City Machine Guns also getting involved. The Street Profits then took control and flipped onto the teams outside the ring. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins stood tall to end the segment, and you can check it out in the post below.

The Wyatt Sicks missed several months of action following their loss to The Final Testament in December 2024. Uncle Howdy's faction recently transferred from RAW to WWE SmackDown and has become a major part of the blue brand's tag team division. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the mysterious faction following their match tonight on SmackDown.

