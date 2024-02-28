Major WWE championship run comes to an end after 189 days

A current WWE Superstar finally lost his title after being a champion for 189 days. During the latest episode of NXT, Noam Dar defended his Heritage Cup against Charlie Dempsey.

Dar did not know who his opponent was going to be before the match started. He found out that he would be defending his title against Charlie Dempsey while Alicia Taylor was doing the introductions in the ring.

After the bell rang and the first fall started, the two stars went back and forth, and Dempsey quickly won the first fall. He locked Noam Dar in a submission hold, but the latter refused to tap. Dar reversed the hold into a cover and got a two-count.

He then locked Dempsey in an armbar, but the latter managed to break the hold just before the time expired. Charlie Dempsey nailed Noam with a German Suplex, and one of them ate a back elbow and crashed to the mat.

Time was up. After the third fall started, Noam Dar hit Dempsey in the corner and blasted him with a running kick to win the fall. Several stars tried to interfere in the match, but Dempsey hit Noam Dar with a Full-Nelson Suplex to win the match and become the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

