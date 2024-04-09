Major WWE Championship seemingly undergoes name change on RAW After WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and it appears that his win has now brought in a new era for the company.

As part of that era, it was seemingly revealed on RAW that the title will now be called the Undisputed WWE Champion. It was something that was revealed by Samantha Irvin when Rhodes asked her to announce him as the champion for a second time. Irvin also announced him as Undisputed Champion last night at WrestleMania.

In recent announcements, the company has started to leave Universal out of the title as well. So it's unclear if the title change will now allow them to change the title's name.

The Universal Championship has a short history and was only unveiled back in 2016 as a way to bring a world championship back to RAW. In its eight-year history, it has spent almost half of it on the shoulder of Roman Reigns, and it would be quite the tribute if the company decided to retire the name so that Rhodes could take the title forward without it.

Many fans believe the Universal Championship should have been retired with Bray Wyatt, and have been pushing for Universal to be taken out of the name since his passing back in August.

The title design could also be changing, so it seems that there could be a lot of change in the future for the WWE Championship.

