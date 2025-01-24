Major WWE critic is now working with President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is still putting his cabinet together, having just had his second inauguration on Monday. With that in mind, he now has a major WWE critic working for him.

The critic in question is L. Brent Bozell III. The 69-year-old is a conservative writer and activist who founded the Media Research Center and the Parents Television Council.

The Parents Television Council, in particular, came under a lot of scrutiny after it organized a mass advertiser boycott of WWE SmackDown in 2001, claiming it caused the deaths of young children. Both Bozell and the PTC were sued by WWE for these claims and were forced to pay $3.5 million while issuing a public apology.

Trending

This was way back during the "Attitude Era," but now Bozell is all set to join President Donald Trump's cabinet. He has been nominated for the role of CEO of the US Agency for Global Media.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

It is one of the roles in President Trump's cabinet that is still pending confirmation. Should he be appointed to the role, Bozell will oversee 4000 employees and have an annual budget of $900 million.

Donald Trump has named former WWE CEO Linda McMahon as his Secretary of Education

Brent Bozell isn't the only person with ties to WWE that Donald Trump has nominated for his cabinet. Former CEO Linda McMahon was also nominated for Secretary of Education. This comes after she served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration during Trump's first term.

Trump made this selection on the back of his controversial statements during his campaign, claiming that the department had been infiltrated by "radicals, zealots, and Marxists." As things stand, only eight of his nominees have been confirmed. McMahon, on the other hand, is one among many others who are awaiting confirmation.

McMahon thanked the President for his trust in her and took to X to share her vision for the role she had been nominated for.

Expand Tweet

Her Senate hearing has yet to be confirmed. But at this point, it is likely that she will be accepted for the role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback