Major WWE event set to return after 3 years

One of WWE's most renowned Premium Live Events used to be Payback, which had been discontinued for the past three years. However, the event is set to make a return in September.

The last edition of WWE Payback aired on August 30, 2020, and it was a happening night, to say the least. The event witnessed the much-awaited in-ring return of Roman Reigns when The Tribal Chief entered the main event match involving Braun Strowman and The Fiend at the last minute. He went on to become the new Universal Champion and hasn't lost the title ever since.

The promotion announced that Payback 2023 will air on September 2. The show will emanate from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, making it the first Premium Live Event in Pittsburgh in over five years. The show will exclusively stream on Peacock for viewers in the United States, and on the WWE Network elsewhere.

Fans can book tickets for the event starting from June 27, 10 a.m. ET and priority passes are also now available for the fans.

While nothing has been announced for the event yet, fans can expect Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's appearance considering that the monumental reign started at the namesake event three years ago.

