Major WWE faction debuts; takes out current champions in brutal attack

Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) were taken out tonight in a brutal attack by a major faction. Fraxiom was in action at this year's Vengeance Day.

During NXT Vengeance Day, Nathan Frazer and Axiom locked horns with Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Fraxiom started the match strong, showcasing their dominance. However, the challengers eventually took control of the bout. All the stars involved in the match put on an incredible display.

On one side, fans were treated to some incredible high-flying moves by Frazer and Axiom, and on the other hand, Briggs and Inamura showcased their implausible strength. At one point in the match, Yoshiki Inamura displayed his raw power by picking up both of his opponents, which drew an incredible reaction from the audience.

However, during the last stages of the contest, Fraxiom took control of the bout and showcased why they are one of the hottest tag teams in WWE at the moment as they retained their NXT Tag Team titles via pinfall after hitting Inamura with their signature Diving Front Dropkick and Leg Sweep.

However, following their win, a mysterious stable debuted, taking Fraxiom and their opponents out. As of writing this, WWE has not revealed the identity of the masked group. It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for the new additions to the black and silver brand.

