  Major WWE faction makes in-ring debut; 20-year-old star abandoned by Trick Williams and current champion 

Major WWE faction makes in-ring debut; 20-year-old star abandoned by Trick Williams and current champion 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 09, 2025 05:13 GMT
DarkState competed on NXT (Images via WWE.com)
DarkState competed on NXT (Images via WWE.com)

In the main event of WWE NXT this week, the heel group known as DarkState made their in-ring debut against Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Oba Femi. The two babyfaces got into a brawl during the match, and The Young OG was left to fend for himself.

DarkState rushed into the ring and immediately started throwing hands before the bell rang. Dion Lennox and NXT Champion Oba Femi started things off. He attacked the champion in the corner before tagging in Saquon Shugars, who nailed the big man with a big boot. Trick Williams entered the ring and missed a kick. He tried to go for a pop-up uppercut by Shugars countered.

Later on, Trick dropped Saquon with a spinebuster and Cutler James went for Je'Von Evans. The latter nailed the heel star with a superstar and Trick and Oba sent him out of the ring. Je'Von, 20, took down Shugars with a diving crossbody and got a two-count. Evans made the hot tag and Oba Femi started throwing bodies around after he entered the ring.

The NXT Champion threw Saquon Shugars onto Trick Williams, and the two stars got into a fight. They left Je'Von Evans all alone. DarkState nailed the 20-year-old star with their finishing move and got the victory.

It remains to be seen how Evans will react to both Femi and Williams abandoning him during their match.

Edited by Debottam Saha
