Major WWE faction will end Finn Balor and Damian Priest's Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign soon, predicts veteran

A former WWE Superstar believes a top RAW faction will dethrone the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest soon.

The veteran in question is Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English), who thinks Imperium will be the next WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion. The Judgement Day's Balor and Priest captured the titles for the first time in September after defeating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Payback. Although they lost them to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane, they regained them about a week later on RAW. Their reign has now surpassed 100 days.

The Judgment Day is currently feuding with Imperium on RAW. Last Monday, Priest and Balor defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match. Nevertheless, Rehwoldt believes Imperium will end The Judgment Day's Tag Team Title reign soon, as he stated on the Rebooked podcast:

"I think this is 100% gonna happen. I don't know if it happens between now and 'Mania or after 'Mania. I think Imperium takes the Tag Titles off of Priest and Balor. I think Imperium walk into Germany in the summer with gold, Tag Title and Intercontinental. Especially with that Pay-Per-View being in Germany, I think they're gonna want kinda highlight them. They're the European guys, right?" [From 01:26:33 to 01:26:59]

Matthew Rehwoldt also made a bold prediction about WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

During the same episode of Rebooked, Matthew Rehwoldt addressed Gunther's future. The former WWE Superstar claimed that The Ring General will eventually turn babyface because fans appreciate his talent.

Although Rehwoldt pointed out that The Judgment Day is more of the babyface in their feud with Imperium, he predicted that the Intercontinental Champion will probably transition from heel to babyface later this year.

Gunther has been a heel since joining the main roster in 2022. It would be interesting to see if he can maintain his enormous success in case he turns babyface.

Do you think Imperium should dethrone the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest? Sound off in the discuss button.

