Major WWE faction wins first match on WWE show 1117 days days after formation

The Alpha Academy faced Meta-Four during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

The two groups have been at loggerheads since the last few weeks. Hence, a match involving Chad Gable, Otis & Maxxine Dupri was made official for this week's show. They were scheduled to face Meta-Four members Noam Dar, Oro Mensah & Lash Legend in a mixed trios bout.

The match kicked off with Gable and Dar taking charge for their teams, engaging in intricate mat wrestling. Gable executed a waistlock takedown, yet Dar swiftly escaped, tagging in Mensah.

In a standout moment, Lash Legend showcased her remarkable strength by hoisting the sizable Otis and executing a bodyslam. Dupri later had a memorable moment of her own, taking down everyone with a plancha. As the in-ring action narrowed down to Dar and Gable, Dar aimed for the Nova Roller, but Gable swiftly countered, trapping him in an ankle lock. With no escape, Dar tapped out, concluding the match.

This was Alpha Academy's first match on NXT television as a team since their formation back in November 2020. Additionally, this match served as Maxxine Dupri's debut in an NXT ring.

It'll be intriguing to observe whether the beloved WWE group maintains its presence, and continues to make appearances on NXT.

