Major WWE feud is now officially over after 8 months

SummerSlam is now on the horizon, and while there are a number of stories set to end this summer, it seems that one WWE feud has now officially reached its conclusion.

At WWE Evolution, Jade Cargill was able to get the revenge she was looking for when she hit Naomi with the Jaded off the top rope and through a table. This was the exclamation point that their feud needed, before The Glow went ahead and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event to win the Women's World Championship.

Naomi could officially become a member of WWE RAW when she makes an appearance later tonight. With that, it seems that Jade Cargill has her story set out on SmackDown and will turn her attention to Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam.

The duo being on opposite brands now means that after an attack that happened back in November, the story has finally come to an end after eight months, and both women have been able to walk away looking like stars.

Will Jade Cargill and Naomi cross paths in WWE again?

With rumors that there will be a draft in 2025, never say never, but it's likely that the two women have finally settled their issues and can now move forward.

It would be interesting if Naomi is able to keep hold of her title until Crown Jewel: Perth in October, and if Jade Cargill is the WWE Women's Champion at that time, the two women could renew their rivalry and clash for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at the event.

Naomi, of course, already has Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris at the end of August, but this week on RAW, she could find out who will be challenging her at SummerSlam after she pinned IYO SKY to become the new Women's World Champion at Evolution last night.

Rhea Ripley could likely have the biggest claim to the title, since she wasn't pinned.

