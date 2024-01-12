Major WWE figure should have interfered as Roman Reigns ruined the main event of SmackDown, feels wrestling veteran

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis should have been more proactive when Roman Reigns disrupted the main event of the blue brand's New Year's Revolution episode last week.

AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton faced off in a Triple-Threat Match on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution last week to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the match ended in a No Contest after The Bloodline walked out to the ring and neutralized all three competitors. Aldis was present at ringside and watched the events unfold.

While speaking on a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran explained that instead of standing there throughout the match, Nick Aldis should have come up with security personnel and stopped Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline from attacking the three competitors. Cornette reasoned that the competitors were some of the biggest names on the blue brand, and the General Manager should have prevented them from being annihilated in the ring.

"To have him (Nick Aldis) stand out there as the authority figure of the program and the General Manager, the guy that's in charge of this TV show and wants to make money with it, and do absolutely nothing while this gang of thugs (The Bloodline) completely destroy his three of his top name stars? Imagine if it was Dana White. There would be some chaos going on. I'm not saying don't let the heels get heat in front of him, I'm saying don't have him standing out there watching the whole thing and put up with it, and then tell Paul (Heyman) that he's (Roman Reigns) bought himself a four-way," Jim Cornette said. [11:43 - 12:21]

You can watch the full podcast below:

Roman Reigns will now defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble

After the utter chaos at ringside during the main event of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, General Manager Nick Aldis made a quick decision. He informed Paul Heyman that due to Roman Reigns' actions, The Tribal Chief had earned himself a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Tribal Chief will now defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton at the premium live event.

Roman Reigns was irate after hearing this news and asked the Wiseman to set things right this week.

