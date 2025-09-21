Major WWE figure leaves Wrestlepalooza after Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer's match despite returning after months of absence

Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer had the third-last match of the night at Wrestlepalooza 2025, and it was incredible, but one notable name left the show after the match despite being away for months.That figure was none other than Pat McAfee, who returned to Indianapolis, a place he has close ties with, as he was a part of the NFL Team, the Indianapolis Colts. In fact, McAfee was reportedly responsible, or atleast partly responsible, for the deal that saw WWE bring the Royal Rumble to the Lucas Oil Stadium. SummerSlam and WrestleMania are also expected to be hosted there in the coming years. He was absent from WWE television in recent months as he had stretched himself too far between all the gigs he had. So when he made an appearance at Wrestlepalooza, it was a pleasant surprise.Pat McAfee was on commentary duties from the start, but after Iyo Sky's match against Stephanie Vaquer, he said his goodbyes, and that was it for his role for the night. It's unclear why he left after the Iyo Sky-Stephanie Vaquer match, but we can only imagine that it was due to other obligations that he had.Either way, fans in Indianapolis were happy to see McAfee back. It's unclear when he'll return to commentary duties full-time, or if he even will at all. Perhaps there will be sporadic periods where he is on television, but the reality is that he is not financially incentivized to do WWE commentary as he already earns millions from his ESPN show.With that said, McAfee does it purely out of his love and passion for professional wrestling and nothing else. That's perhaps what he adds to the table when he appears, and his presence on the commentary desk was missed by many. However, we expect Corey Graves to retain his weekly role.