Major WWE name drops cryptic tease; hasn't competed in over 300 days

WWE will be heading to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41, and a major name dropped a cryptic tease ahead of the company's final stop in Canada. The name in question is Damage CTRL's Asuka.

On May 4, 2024, Asuka and Kairi Sane lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. After the match, The Empress of Tomorrow went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion and hasn't stepped inside the ring due to an injury.

The multi-time Women's Champion and first-ever Women's Royal Rumble winner has been rehabilitating and working on her in-ring return. Today marked the 300th day since Asuka went on a hiatus, and The Empress of Tomorrow shared a cryptic update on X (fka Twitter).

The injured star uploaded a cryptic post where she was seen with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The post contains multiple possibilities, but it shouldn't come as a surprise if she goes after the title she and Sane lost in France.

Asuka recently apologized to the WWE Universe

Damage CTRL lost momentum once Asuka got injured and went on a hiatus. To make matters worse, Kairi Sane also joined the list on a long-term basis, and Dakota Kai was in and out of weekly television due to minor injuries.

However, The Empress of Tomorrow remained busy and often interacted with fans on social media, primarily X (fka Twitter). Earlier this month, the multi-time Women's Champion lost access to her X account as it was hacked.

Upon further investigation, she was able to recover her account without much trouble. Unfortunately, the hacker did try to scam Asuka's followers in the process, and The Empress of Tomorrow took care of it when she apologized on X.

"I'm back on X / Twitter now. Sorry for any trouble and worry I may have caused during my absence 🙇‍♀️ I'm back. It seems that the Kansai dialect I use all the time has helped me to determine my own authenticity. I'm very sorry for the inconvenience 🙇‍♀️," Asuka wrote. [Translated from Japanese to English by X]

It'll be interesting to see when The Empress of Tomorrow returns to in-ring action.

