Major WWE name makes heartbreaking confession after 10-bell salute to Hulk Hogan on SmackDown

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 26, 2025 05:33 GMT
The 10-bell salute to Hulk Hogan
The 10-bell salute to Hulk Hogan [Image via WWE.com]

A WWE veteran has made a heartbreaking comment after the late Hulk Hogan was honored with a 10-bell salute on tonight's SmackDown. Hurricane, a WWE legend, made a sad confession on X following the events of SmackDown.

Hogan is the greatest superstar in the history of WWE in the eyes of millions of fans, surpassing even the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold. He was instrumental in WWE becoming a massive wrestling giant in the 80s. His death came as a shock to many in the wrestling world, including Hurricane.

On SmackDown, WWE remembered Hulk Hogan with a 10-bell salute for The Immortal One. Shortly after the episode came to an end, WWE's backstage producer, Hurricane, aka Shane Helms, wrote the following on his official X handle.

"Tonight during the 10-Bell salute, my mind went to all the times I’ve stood on that stage, and other stages, and heard those final bells. It not only never gets easier, but each loss seems to amplify the next one. Maybe one day I’ll figure out how to grieve properly. 🤷🏻‍♂️"

Hogan and Vince McMahon's association in the 80s made WWE tons of money. Hogan was the biggest attraction in the industry back then and headlined eight of the first nine WrestleManias.

