Major WWE name reveals they are Samoan, has physical confrontation with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The Head of the Table will be squaring off against Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris 2025 on August 31.The crowd chanted &quot;OTC!&quot; as Reigns made his way down the entrance ramp and then sang his name as he stood in the ring. Reigns finally began to speak and asked the fans to acknowledge him. The veteran stated that he is not the same guy that he used to be, and added that Cody Rhodes predicted his downfall over a year ago.The Tribal Chief added that Jey Uso deserves to be in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Clash in Paris, and then brought up Bronson Reed. However, Paul Heyman quickly interrupted and marched to the entrance ramp with Reed.The former NXT North American Champion was wearing the shoes he stole from Reigns in recent weeks around his neck like a necklace. Heyman noted that he and Reigns created The Bloodline together and changed history forever.Bronson Reed claimed that he was the Samoan that Reigns' dad and uncle warned him about, and he would find that out at WWE Clash in Paris. Roman Reigns joked that he didn't know Reed was Samoan and told him to come to the ring to return his shoes and apologize to the fans for wasting their time.Reed refused and claimed that he was going to force Reigns to acknowledge his &quot;Tribal Thief&quot;. The two stars then brawled on the entrance ramp and down to the ringside area. Bronson hit a Splash in the corner and then tried to steal The OTC's shoes. Bronson Reed went for the Tsunami, but Roman Reigns knocked him off the top turnbuckle with a Superman Punch. The brawl continued to the backstage area as security tried to break it up.It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns can defeat Bronson Reed this weekend at WWE Clash in Paris.