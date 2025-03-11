Major WWE name teases heel turn heading into WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and WWE Superstars are doing everything they can to punch their ticket to Las Vegas. Recently, Natalya seemingly teased a heel turn heading into the biggest event of the year.

Natalya has spent over a decade with the Stamford-based promotion and often portrayed different roles on the roster at a moment's notice. Last year, she returned to Monday Night RAW as a lovable WWE veteran and assisted several names on the roster.

However, it looks like it's time for The Queen of Harts to accept the dark side once again. In a clip from RAW Exclusive on WWE's YouTube channel, the former SmackDown Women's Champion seemed a bit off while interacting with Maxxine Dupri. The veteran clearly ignored the rising star and eventually left Dupri high and dry.

While there's a possibility that Dupri can turn heel, she's currently leading the charge with Otis and Akira Tozawa as Alpha Academy, which makes it unlikely.

Natalya has matches announced outside WWE

Last year, Natalya spent some time away from in-ring competition and missed television for a few months. Upon her return, she tried her best to go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship but lost in the first round against IYO SKY.

Later, she tried to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, but a returning Charlotte Flair won the gimmick match. However, The Queen of Harts isn't done yet and has major plans, but not at the event or in the Stamford-based promotion.

Last month, it was revealed that Natalya would compete outside WWE, in NWA. The former SmackDown Women's Champion will take part in the Crockett Cup 2025, which takes place after WrestleMania 41 in May. However, that's not all for The Queen of Harts.

Later, it was revealed that she would appear and compete at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII, which takes place at WrestleMania 41 weekend. Natalya's opponent is yet to be announced, but there's a chance she won't compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All due to her other commitments.

