Major WWE name vows to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley is possibly headed to WrestleMania for the second time as the WWE Women's World Champion. The Eradicator will defend her title against IYO SKY on next week's RAW. If she manages to retain her gold, Ripley will face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair has delivered a strong message to Mami heading into the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Earlier this month, the stage was set for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, as Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley qualified for the match in Canada.

During the Elimination Chamber Media Call, Bianca Belair addressed the possibility of winning the gimmick match for the second time in her career. The EST said that she would love to have her ''dream match'' against Mami and prove herself by dethroning The Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

"While I would love to go to WrestleMania and defend those Tag Team championship, I would just as much love to win the Elimination Chamber and go up against Rhea Ripley, and that's always been a dream match of mine. I feel like it's a dream match for the fans as well, but to be able to go in and possibly have another title opportunity and remain undefeated at WrestleMania and be someone to take down Rhea Ripley? Who wouldn't want to do that?" Belair said.

She added:

"I feel like we're both on opposite sides of the mountain bracing our way to the top, and right now, she has the title. So, the perception is that she's the best, and my reality is that I'm the best. So, I want to go to WrestleMania, and I want to prove that!'' [From 27:15 to 27:55]

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair haven't had a singles match in WWE for over five years

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have been two sides of the same coin since their arrival on WWE's main roster. Whether it's the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber, the two have crossed paths in several multi-person matches.

However, the two stars haven't had a singles match on the main roster. Their last one-on-one match was on the developmental brand over five years ago.

It'll be interesting to see if The EST punches her ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this weekend.

