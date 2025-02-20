Major WWE name wants to face Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41

Alexa Bliss made her long-awaited WWE return, and superstars are already focusing on The Goddess heading into WrestleMania. Recently, Chelsea Green stated she would like to face Bliss at the event.

Earlier this month, Alexa Bliss entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match after two years of hiatus from WWE. Upon failing to win the match, she was moved to Friday Night SmackDown, where she initially received her major break on the main roster under the previous regime.

In an interview on Myles Talks Wrestling, the host asked the inaugural Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, about her WrestleMania plans. The 33-year-old star teased the idea of facing Nikki Bella and Michin but stated she has her eyes locked on Alexa Bliss and would love to work with her at WrestleMania 41.

"I would love that. I mean, there are a few people that I would love to work at a WrestleMania... My eyes have been on Alexa Bliss recently since she came back. Of course at the Rumble, we had a little Nikki Bella moment, that could be amazing. Obviously, we've seen a feud that never ends with Michin. So that's always a possibility," Green said. [From 04:30 - 05:04]

Alexa Bliss is headed to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

In 2022, Alexa Bliss returned to WWE from a long hiatus and joined Monday Night RAW. She became one of the forces standing tall against Damage CTRL and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from the faction with the help of Asuka.

However, it's been over two years, and The Goddess hasn't held a title in the Stamford-based promotion. In 2023, she went on a maternal hiatus and recently returned to the company at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis.

After the event, she moved to Friday Night SmackDown, where she punched her ticket to Elimination Chamber 2025 in Canada after defeating Candice LeRae. Her last appearance in the said gimmick match was in 2022.

There's a high chance Bliss could punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41, as she won the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match in 2018. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Alexa Bliss on Friday Night SmackDown.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Myles Talks Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

