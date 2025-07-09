Major WWE plans for Gunther; unlikely Saturday Night's Main Event result discussed by veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther is set to go up against Goldberg at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, in what is expected to be an intense fight. According to a veteran, the result is quite clear from the outset.

Da Man and the Ring General have been teasing a showdown for quite some time now, having first sown the seeds during last year's WWE Bad Blood event. While both the stars pack a serious punch in the ring, John Cena's former manager, Kenny Brolin, thinks Goldberg is booked to lose.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Brolin stated that Gunther would be pushed in the company in the future. He said:

"Obviously you can't have a 121-year old guy coming in and beating Gunther. Gunther is one of the aces they are wanting to really elevate in this company. There are some people that think more highly of Gunther than I do, my son is one of them. To me there is something missing with Gunther and I can't exactly put my finger on what it is." [18:32 - 18:58]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event pans out.

