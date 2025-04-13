Major WWE RAW star teases joining Wyatt Sicks 

The Wyatt Sicks haven't been seen on WWE TV for several months. The last time the group was seen, they were part of a feud with Karrion Kross, who, interestingly, recently retweeted an inspirational update from Bray Wyatt ahead of RAW.
Kross noted that he had several storyline ideas that were unable to become a reality whilst the late star was part of the business. He also expressed that he could still make them a reality with the team that Bray's brother has created.
The post is one of Wyatt's most famous quotes, where he talks about wrestling not being a love story, in a post from 2022.
Kross has been inspired by Wyatt for much of his career, and it would be fantastic if he were able to join the group he was fighting against a few months ago. It would be an interesting swerve since he has most recently been part of a story with AJ Styles, with the former WWE Champion facing Logan Paul next week at WrestleMania.
Will Wyatt Sicks ever return to WWE?
The Wyatt Sicks have been absent for a long time but have continued to be active on their social media pages.
The group has been somewhat forgotten by the WWE Universe, but many are pushing for the return of Alexa Bliss and for her to reunite with the Wyatts since she was one of the stars who were closest to The Fiend.
The most recent update on the group claims that they haven't returned to WWE in recent weeks because plans were already made for WrestleMania, and they were not able to fit in with the creative.
The return plan for them now could be for the group to instead make their return as part of SmackDown following WrestleMania next weekend.