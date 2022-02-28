"We may have another familiar face back" - Corey Graves teases a major WWE return before WrestleMania 38

For WWE, WrestleMania season is all about big-name surprises, and several rumors are currently making the rounds regarding multiple returns. WWE Superstar and commentator Corey Graves recently "fed the rumor mill" by teasing the comeback of a familiar face before the biggest event of the year.

While Graves didn't reveal any names, he seemed very excited for the immediate future and hoped that all the speculation about the return in question was accurate.

Here's what Corey Graves had to say on the After The Bell podcast:

"And who knows, if the rumors do in fact prove to be true, we may have another familiar face back in the fold between now and The Showcase of the Immortals," said Corey Graves. "This is one of those ones where: if you know, you know. I'm not going to speak to it any longer. I'm going to feed the rumor mill; that's what I'm doing; I'm feeding the rumor mill. I'm stoking the flames, and I am pouring gas on the fire. If the rumors are true, I couldn't be more thrilled." (H/t WrestlingInc)

Who should WWE fans expect to return ahead of WrestleMania 38?

WrestleMania 38 is set to be a two-night event in Arlington, Texas, and the company needs all hands on deck to fill up the match card.

The two most prominent rumors being discussed online have involved the returns of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes.

The Texas Rattlesnake is reportedly set to come out of retirement after 19 years for a match against Kevin Owens. WWE has already planted the seeds of the storyline by having KO repeatedly insult Austin's home state of Texas.

Kevin @FightOwensFight



Perfect!



Also, thanks for pointing out 6 specific places better than Dallas, Texas. And yes, “wherever” is also better than Dallas, Texas. Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels Toronto. Dallas. Boston. Seattle. New York. Orlando. Atlanta. Wherever #WrestleMania is … it’s the place to make YOUR name!!! twitter.com/fightowensfigh… Toronto. Dallas. Boston. Seattle. New York. Orlando. Atlanta. Wherever #WrestleMania is … it’s the place to make YOUR name!!! twitter.com/fightowensfigh… Thanks for the advice, Shawn! From now on, I shall be referred to as Mr. KOMania.Perfect!Also, thanks for pointing out 6 specific places better than Dallas, Texas. And yes, “wherever” is also better than Dallas, Texas. twitter.com/shawnmichaels/… Thanks for the advice, Shawn! From now on, I shall be referred to as Mr. KOMania. Perfect!Also, thanks for pointing out 6 specific places better than Dallas, Texas. And yes, “wherever” is also better than Dallas, Texas. twitter.com/shawnmichaels/…

Cody Rhodes is another name who is said to be on his way back to WWE following his recent departure from AEW. The former EVP reportedly could not reach agreeable terms with boss Tony Khan after performing for weeks on a handshake deal.

While Edge and The Miz have already referenced the American Nightmare in recent weeks, there have been no updates regarding Rhodes' possible creative plans for his reintroduction on WWE TV.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



Everyone has mentioned Edge vs Styles but what if it is Cody Rhodes Edge vs Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania?Everyone has mentioned Edge vs Styles but what if it is Cody Rhodes #WWERaw Edge vs Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania? Everyone has mentioned Edge vs Styles but what if it is Cody Rhodes #WWERaw

Who could Corey Graves be alluding to with his latest comments? Who would you like to see return before The Show of Shows in April? Sound off in the comments section below!

