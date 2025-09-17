Major WWE reunion takes place at recent event

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 17, 2025 22:52 GMT
A still from a WWE show (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Four WWE Hall of Famers reunited behind the scenes on a recent show. One of the veterans made the revelation via a social media update.

The Thomas & Mack Center in Paradise, Nevada, hosted Worlds Collide on September 12. Lilian Garcia was at the show as the ring announcer. Another Hall of Famer, John "Bradshaw" Layfield, joined Konnan and Corey Graves at the commentary desk for the event. Wrestling legends Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were also in attendance.

Earlier today, Lilian Garcia took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the other three. In the caption, the 59-year-old noted that it felt good to reunite with her fellow Hall of Famers.

"Reunited and it feels so good! 😊#attitudeera #halloffamers #legends #worldscollide," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

While Lilian Garcia continues to announce specific shows, including Saturday Night Main Events, JBL returned to commentary last month at AAA Triplemania XXXIII. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, on the other hand, are working alongside younger talents. While The Phenom is a mentor on WWE LFG, The Heartbreak Kid has been NXT's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for a while.

A WWE Champion scored a massive win at Worlds Collide

In the main event of World's Collide, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio challenged El Hijo de Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. The two stars put forth an engaging contest to close the show.

Mysterio's stablemates, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, showed up and tried to help "Dirty" Dom get the better of the Mexican star. Although Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio came out to even the odds, El Grande Americano assisted the member of The Judgment Day to secure the win and become a double champion.

While Rusev expressed his desire to dethrone Dominik Mysterio and become the new Intercontinental Champion earlier this week on RAW, the 28-year-old's next AAA appearance is scheduled for September 27. It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for the self-proclaimed King of Luchadors.

For how long do you think Dominik Mysterio will continue to be a double champion? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

