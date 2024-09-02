Major WWE SmackDown star has two-word reaction to his real-life girlfriend's Championship win

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 took place last night in Denver and it seems that SmackDown star Carmelo Hayes was keeping a watchful eye on the match between Kelani Jordan and Wendy Choo. The two women battled it out over the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Jordan was able to come out on top and her real-life boyfriend Carmelo Hayes has since sent her a message on Instagram.

"And Still [clapping hands emoji] [face exhaling emoji]," Hayes wrote.

Carmelo Hayes sent a message to his girlfriend. [Photo source: Hayes' Instagram]

Hayes and Jordan have been in a relationship for several months, despite being split across WWE brands. In recent weeks the former NXT Champion has been on the road as he was part of the company's recent tour to Germany, while Kelani was in the United States preparing for her title match at No Mercy.

Despite the split, the two stars have ensured that they keep tabs on each other's success on-screen, which is proven by his latest message to his girlfriend.

Carmelo Hayes has been stuck in an endless loop on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks

Hayes made a huge mistake when he crossed Andrade and it seems that the two men have now stepped into a series on WWE SmackDown. Andrade and Carmelo faced off again this past week on blue brand which was live from Berlin, and Melo was able to defeat the former AEW star after connecting with Nothing But Net.

That levels the score between the two men to 2-2 after four matches and it seems now that the rubber match will take place at some point ahead of Bad Blood on October 5.

It's likely that this series will go on for a while and then like many other stars, the two men will become friends and may even form their own tag team since they have been working closely for several months and could now become good friends.

