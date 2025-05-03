Major WWE stable heartbreaking split 

It has been a rough day for WWE news, and as news about the releases slowly filter through, it has been noted that there will be major effects on the stars who remain part of the company.
One release that will send shockwaves on RAW is Dakota Kai, who has been a member of Damage CTRL since returning to WWE at SummerSlam in 2022. Kai was initially aligned with Bayley before she left the group, and Asuka joined along with Kairi Sane.
Both Asuka and Kairi have been out of action with long-term injuries in recent months, which has left Kai and IYO SKY alone on the red brand. Following her Women's World Championship win, it seems that SKY is now alone on the red brand, unless Asuka and Kairi return in the coming weeks.
That being said, Asuka and Kairi are The Kabuki Warriors by themselves, which means that this has now marked the end of Damage CTRL as WWE fans have known it for the past few years, and leaves IYO in a new position.
This is the second time that Kai has been released as well, but as before, she is expected to turn this around and could return to the company once again in the coming months.