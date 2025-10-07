Major WWE stable has officially split after 5 years following RAW

It has been an interesting week for WWE tag teams with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes already going their separate ways, whilst The Usos have also teased splitting after the recent Bloodline reunion. That being said, it's actually a SmackDown team that has now officially gone their separate ways, with Legado Del Fantasma disbanding following Santos Escobar's WWE departure last night. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSantos Escobar reportedly turned down a new contract with WWE despite it coming with a pay rise, because he wanted to be part of stories on-screen and not wasted by the company. Escobar's last match on SmackDown was back in May, and his teammates Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo have been working as Los Garza without him in that time. The two men have been pushed in AAA and on SmackDown over the past few weeks, which showed that there were no real plans for Escobar to make his return to the team. The writing was on the wall for Legado Del Fantasma in WWEThe wheels started to fall off Legado when the changes were made to replace Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde with Angel and Humberto. The changes continued earlier this year when Elektra Lopez was released by the company, which meant that the group was down to just three members. The group did continue to appear as a trio on SmackDown, but it's clear that Los Garza was the bigger plan after they won the Tag Team Championships in AAA. Escobar's last match was as part of the Mexico live supershow back in June. While he has updated some cryptic messages on social media over the past few weeks, he hasn't given any kind of update or hint on what the future holds for him now that he's a free agent for the first time in six years.