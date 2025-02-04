Major WWE stable officially split on RAW

The transfer window has officially closed. This means that all the moves made on WWE RAW and SmackDown this week will be the final brand switches of 2025.

AJ Styles' return at the Royal Rumble was one of the biggest surprises in the men's match and has led RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to offer him a deal to join WWE RAW. Before his injury, The Phenomenal One was working on SmackDown with his O.C. partner Michin, who has made quite the dent in the Women's Division.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been on NXT for several months, but Michin has worked with the duo on numerous occasions while in NXT, and there is always a possibility that they could reunite while on the same brand.

Styles' move to RAW splits him from his The O.C. stablemate Michin, making it clear that the 35-year-old is now focused on the Women's Division while Styles is expected to play a role in Elimination Chamber.

Karl Anderson is currently sidelined due to a torn rotator cuff and is expected to miss WrestleMania. It's unclear if he will return to NXT upon his recovery, but he is expected to miss around seven months of action following the injury.

