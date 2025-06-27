Major WWE stable reunites on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown live from Saudi Arabia was full of shocks and swerves, and one interesting point came ahead of The Street Profits' WWE Tag Team Championship defense.

Whilst Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were heading to the ring, they were stopped by B-Fab, who made it clear that she had their back. The trio hasn't been featured together for several months, and there was a belief that the group had split because B-Fab was now focused on the women's division.

It seems that she has now taken a step back and was seen pushing back into that position as the manager of the duo. The Street Profits took on Wyatt Sicks with their titles on the line on SmackDown, and interestingly, the entire tag team division was at ringside to watch the match.

The official called for the bell when the other tag teams involved themselves in the match, which means that there was no title change on WWE SmackDown. The match then became a brawl with all the stars taking each other out, and Erick Rowan stepping in to be taken down by four men.

In the end, it was The Street Profits who stood tall, with Uncle Howdy looking on.

