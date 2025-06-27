Major WWE stable reunites on SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jun 27, 2025 19:32 GMT
This is a shock (image via WWE)
This is a shock (image via WWE.com)

WWE SmackDown live from Saudi Arabia was full of shocks and swerves, and one interesting point came ahead of The Street Profits' WWE Tag Team Championship defense.

Whilst Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were heading to the ring, they were stopped by B-Fab, who made it clear that she had their back. The trio hasn't been featured together for several months, and there was a belief that the group had split because B-Fab was now focused on the women's division.

It seems that she has now taken a step back and was seen pushing back into that position as the manager of the duo. The Street Profits took on Wyatt Sicks with their titles on the line on SmackDown, and interestingly, the entire tag team division was at ringside to watch the match.

The official called for the bell when the other tag teams involved themselves in the match, which means that there was no title change on WWE SmackDown. The match then became a brawl with all the stars taking each other out, and Erick Rowan stepping in to be taken down by four men.

In the end, it was The Street Profits who stood tall, with Uncle Howdy looking on.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

