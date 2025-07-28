Major WWE star is 14-0 in 2025; has yet to lose a match

A major WWE Superstar is currently on an incredible winning streak that kicked off when 2025 started. Current Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has not lost a match this year yet.2025 has been the year of SmackDown's Tiffany Stratton. The young star has been doing incredibly well on the main roster for quite some time now. She has beaten some of the biggest names in the company over the past seven months or so.An incredible stat was recently shared by an X/Twitter user. Tiffany Stratton hasn't lost a single match in 2025, having wrestled 15 matches. Her last loss came at a live event on December 30, 2024, against Bayley. On the April 25, 2025, episode of SmackDown, Stratton and Jade Cargill fought to a draw. Therefore, Tiffany is currently 14-0 in 2025.Tiffany Stratton's biggest WWE victory so farAt the Royal Rumble 2025 event, a returning Charlotte Flair won the women's free-for-all and went on to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Title at WWE WrestleMania 41. At the PLE, Stratton defeated The Queen to retain her title in the biggest win of her career.Ahead of 'Mania, the two women were involved in a controversial WWE segment that reportedly went off-script. Here's what Tiffany told Gorilla Position about her infamous segment with Flair:&quot;I hope she got all of the TV time that she so desperately needs because clearly, she needs it more than I do. So going into WrestleMania, I’m still just, I’m focused on beating her. If it were to happen where if Charlotte beats me, then you know what? I’ve got another WrestleMania. At least 10 more. At least.” [H/T SEScoops]Stratton, at 26, is quite young and has a long road ahead of her. Judging by her immense popularity, it won't be a surprise if she gets to headline The Show of Shows someday.