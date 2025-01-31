Major WWE star breaks character to send a heartfelt message to Triple H

Bronson Reed, one of the biggest heels on RAW, broke character on social media to send a heartfelt message to Triple H. The Chief Content Officer will headline this year's WWE Hall of Fame.

The Game brought The Aus-Zilla back to the company after he took over the creative team. Reed was released when he was in NXT under the previous administration. After returning, he was being pushed as a monster on the red brand and even joined forces with The Bloodline before he suffered a foot injury.

A day after WWE announced that Triple H would be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame, Bronson Reed took to X to congratulate The Cerebral Assassin. The heel said the latter was a mentor to him and one of his favorite wrestling MVs. He included a link to a tribute video for The Game on YouTube.

"Congratulations to @TripleH on being an inductee into the WWE HOF. Much more than a boss and a mentor. It means the world to me to have his guidance as a fellow student of the game. This is one of my favorite wrestling MVs, enjoy," Reed wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Triple H comments on his WWE Hall of Fame announcement

The Cerebral Assassin has played a major role in WWE's success today. The product is hot right now, all thanks to his booking decisions.

After it was announced that he was entering the WWE Hall of Fame, Triple H responded on X by stating:

"Been trying to come up with a way to say 'Thank You' for the immense honor announced yesterday. I have had the incredible pleasure of a 30+ year of creating memories and moments… meeting life-long friends (which I’m rethinking both @Undertaker & @ShawnMichaels right now) and of course, the most incredible wife and mother @StephMcMahon. …and the opportunity to entertain the best fans in the world. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I appreciate the kind words and well-wishes."

Triple H has already been inducted into the HOF as a member of DX in 2019. This will be his second induction.

