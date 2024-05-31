Major WWE star calls Nia Jax her "little bestie", reacts to Queen of the Ring win

WWE's Queen of the Ring tournament was a great showcase of female talents in the WWE. Nia Jax, who won the competition in dominant fashion, recently got a message from Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton herself was involved in the competition and bowed out after losing to Bianca Belair. The young Tiffany Stratton has rapidly become a top name in the women's division, and she recently appeared on The Babyfaces podcast, where she reviewed the Queen of the Ring tourney.

While Stratton felt she could have personally done better and maybe reached the finals, she was very happy for the eventual winner, Nia Jax.

Tiffany also liked certain matchups from the tournament, specifically putting Iyo Sky and Lyra Valkyria over for having the longest match. Tifanny Stratton, however, seems to be getting closer to Nia Jax, who she referred to as her "little bestie":

"The Queen of the Ring, obviously, was such a good tournament. We had so many matches that I felt like we were PLE-worthy, and we had Lyra vs. Iyo; I think they lasted almost 20 minutes, which was the longest match of the entire tournament. I just feel like we have so many competitive girls right now. And, you know, watching the Queen of the Ring. Unfortunately, I couldn't go to the final, but I am very happy for Nia Jax. As you must have seen on TikTok and Instagram, she is my little bestie right now. So, I'm very happy for her." [2:12 onwards]

Tiffany Stratton owes her quick rise in WWE to the Australian fans

It's a different era currently where a WWE star can shoot up the cards by having one life-changing performance. Tiffany Stratton experienced something similar at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth, Australia, where she was arguably the most popular star in the women's match.

Tiffany admitted she wasn't expecting the Australian fanbase to know her, and the reactions helped boost her confidence. Stratton proved at the Elimination Chamber that she belonged with the division's top names and will forever be grateful to the fans down under.

"Yeah, so Australia was definitely like a dream. I wasn't expecting any of that. I wasn't expecting them to even know who I was because we were across the world and in a completely different country. So, it was all unexpected, and I kind of just rolled with the punches. Yeah, it was life-changing." [3:15 - 3:37]

If the early days in her main roster career are any indication, Tiffany Stratton is set to be a major player for years to come in the WWE.

