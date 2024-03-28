Major WWE star facing The Rock with 3 Hall of Famers returning after years of absence should've happened, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes Roman Reigns should have faced The Rock at WrestleMania XL with WWE Hall of Famers Afa, Sika, and Rikishi returning for the storyline. The legend in question is Konnan.

The Final Boss initially returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year to tease going after his cousin. However, The Rock turned heel and joined The Bloodline following the fans' backlash over him potentially replacing Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Instead of fighting his cousin at the Show of Shows, the WWE legend will now team up with Reigns in a tag team match against The American Nightmare and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Night One. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Rhodes on Night Two.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed the company should have booked The Rock instead of Rhodes to face Reigns at WrestleMania. He also disclosed that he would have loved to see Afa, Sika, and Rikishi return to get involved in the storyline. The three Hall of Famers have not appeared on WWE TV for several years.

"What's more intersting to you, right? Cody finally finishing his story on this WrestleMania or Rock, who's actually a blood relative with Roman, who actually had started...? Because everybody says, 'Oh, he inserted himself into this right now.' No, we've been trying to do this for years, including last year, but he wasn't available. He just didn't come up with this idea all of a sudden like everybody's saying he did, right? And we don't know if we're gonna be able to use him again, okay," he said.

The veteran added:

"And plus, you have, and I would love to have seen Afa and Sika and Rikishi like choosing sides. That to me is way more interesting than Cody finishing his story. And guess what? He can finish it next year." [From 11:35 to 12:18]

The Rock attacked Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Last Monday, The Rock made a surprising appearance on RAW to interrupt Cody Rhodes' opening promo. The Final Boss whispered a few words to The American Nightmare before leaving the ring, leaving his WrestleMania opponent looking concerned.

Later that night, The Rock viciously attacked Rhodes backstage and into the parking lot. As The American Nightmare bled, The Final Boss wiped his blood on his weight belt and vowed to give it to "Mama Rhodes."

Roman Reigns and The Rock are advertised for the upcoming episode of the red brand. It would be interesting to see how the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner will respond to The Final Boss' attack.

